COVID Risk Factors for people with high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Health Director Annette Rodriguez presented risk factor numbers to City Council on Tuesday.
She said people who have hypertension or diabetes are three times more at risk of being hospitalized. People who suffer from chronic kidney disease are four times more at risk, according to Rodriguez.
Rodriguez also explained to the council that people who have three or more of those conditions are five times more likely to be hospitalized than other folks who have COVID-19, but don't have any underlying medical conditions.