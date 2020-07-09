COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott extends statewide disaster declaration for COVID-19

There have been 640,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,492 deaths since tracking began in March.

The state of Texas reported 2,057 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday afternoon, and officials said that 20 more people died.

In Dallas County, health officials reported 261 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 73,961 cases, including 946 confirmed deaths. Officials said of the 261 cases reported Saturday, 177 came through the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system with 35 cases being from August and 143 being from September.

Officials said from Aug. 15 through Aug. 28, at least 317 school-aged children were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the next challenge would be opening schools safely.

“…the key for success is for everyone to practice good safety. Masking is the most important component, along with six-foot distancing, handwashing, avoiding unnecessary crowds, and avoiding people who are not wearing masks,” Jenkins tweeted.

Tarrant County officials said the next case count update will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Collin County health officials announced 53 new cases of COVID-19, and no additional deaths.

State health officials continue to remind residents to remain cautious, wear masks and social distance.

The Food and Drug Administration commissioner on vaccine status:

Gov. Abbott extends statewide disaster declaration for COVID-19

Governor Greg Abbott Saturday issued a proclamation extending the disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. The proclamation was first issued on March 13.

The disaster declaration provides the state resources to serve Texans to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe," said Gov. Abbott.

Denton County reports 51 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 51 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 33 are active. This increases the countywide total to 10,639 cases, including 101 deaths and 8,898 recoveries.

DCPH says it will be hosting a drive-thru testing center on Friday, Sept. 11 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park located at 3940 N. Elm Street. It will open at 8 a.m. If you would like to pre-register call 940-349-2585.

Bass Performance Hall

Bass Hall will extend its closure through December 2020, the Fort Worth Symphony announced Monday.

The Symphony said it was recently notified by Performing Arts Fort Worth, which manages Bass Performance Hall, about the closure.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will have its Fall Symphonic Series on Sept. 18 at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium.

"The FWSO is one of the first symphonies in the country to implement comprehensive COVID-19 testing for all musicians, crew and staff prior to each weekend of concerts," the symphony said.