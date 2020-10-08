Outpatient COVID-19 antibody trial coming to Round Rock

People who have contracted COVID-19, but are not sick enough to be hospitalized, may be eligible for this outpatient antibody trial.

A new COVID-19 clinical trial is coming to Round Rock.

According to Dr. Robert Gottlieb, a transplant cardiologist with Baylor Scott and White, an outpatient COVID-19 antibody clinical trial will be available in Central Texas.

People who have contracted coronavirus, but are not sick enough to be hospitalized, could receive antibodies from patients who have recovered. Anyone who fits this description would go to the hospital, get an antibody infusion and go home.

"We will have a mobile research home health nurse actually come to the patient's home and do some blood work as well as do some nasal pharyngeal swabs to test whether this antibody will work in an outpatient setting to keep someone from progressing to require hospitalization," Dr. Gottleib told KVUE.

Anyone interested in participating in the outpatient antibody trial can get more information by calling the Baylor Scott and White Research Institute at 888-50-RESEARCH (73732724).