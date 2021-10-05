The latest on the recent COVID-19 variant found in Nueces County

Public Health Authority Dr. Kim Onufrak says yet another COVID-19 variant, has been found in Nueces County.



The B.1.525 variant was identified this past Friday in a man in the 40-50 years age group.



"Currently there is only one. I am hoping that we stay at one -- but there might be more, and this variant is a variant of interest," said Dr. Onufrak.



According to Dr. Onufrak, a variant of interest defined by the CDC is a virus with a mutation that is concerning because it is easily transmissible or can evade our current defenses against it.



"Our vaccines, our diagnosis criteria, our testing, just whatever we are doing right now," said Dr. Onufrak.



Dr. Onufrak says there has been 17 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the Coastal Bend, which is a variant of concern and says there is a possibility of finding more variants in our area.



"There are probably over 10 variants that are identified in Texas. If they are already in Texas, they are going to eventually find their way down to Corpus Christi." Says Dr. Onufrak.



Onufrak says the best line of defense against these variants is to be fully vaccinated.



"These vaccines have proven to be effective. We have seen a drop in cases, but we are still seeing hospitalizations and deaths. What I am seeing in the hospitals is younger people who should have been vaccinated and haven’t been," said Dr. Onufrak.



The health district continues to urge the community to wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance.