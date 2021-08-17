x
More than 1,500 children have tested positive for COVID since Aug. 1

Driscoll Children's Hospital currently has six children hospitalized with one in intensive care on a ventilator, health officials said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez provided a COVID-19 update at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"Driscoll currently has six hospitalized, three of those are from Nueces County and one of them is actually in ICU on a ventilator," Rodriguez said. "These are all unvaccinated children."

On Monday, 3News reached out to Rodriguez about COVID-19 cases among children and told us since the start of this month, more than 1,500 children in Nueces County have tested positive for the virus.

Rodriguez stated "as pediatric cases increase, hospitalizations will also go up and children will die from this deadly virus. Please protect your children and teach them how to properly wear a mask to cover their nose and mouth when in school and out in public."

