More than 1,500 children have tested positive for COVID since Aug. 1

Driscoll Children's Hospital currently has six children hospitalized with one in intensive care on a ventilator, health officials said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez provided a COVID-19 update at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"Driscoll currently has six hospitalized, three of those are from Nueces County and one of them is actually in ICU on a ventilator," Rodriguez said. "These are all unvaccinated children."

On Monday, 3News reached out to Rodriguez about COVID-19 cases among children and told us since the start of this month, more than 1,500 children in Nueces County have tested positive for the virus.