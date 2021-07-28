WATCH LIVE: Nueces County COVID-19 update

Live from City Hall, Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi are hosting a news conference with the latest coronavirus news.

City-County leaders are gathering at City Hall at 4 p.m.

A mass vaccine clinic will be held on August 6 from 7A-7P at the Old Memorial Hospital (2606 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405).





