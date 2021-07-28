x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Nueces County COVID-19 update

Live from City Hall, Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi are hosting a news conference with the latest coronavirus news.
Credit: 3News

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District is hosting a press conference to brief the public with the latest coronavirus news for our area.

City-County leaders are gathering at City Hall at 4 p.m.

WATCH LIVE

  • A mass vaccine clinic will be held on August 6 from 7A-7P at the Old Memorial Hospital (2606 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405).

RELATED: Officials: 7 children currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nueces County

RELATED: First case of COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Nueces County

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 