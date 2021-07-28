WATCH LIVE: Nueces County COVID-19 update

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District is hosting a press conference to brief the public with the latest coronavirus news for our area.
City-County leaders are gathering at City Hall at 4 p.m.
- A mass vaccine clinic will be held on August 6 from 7A-7P at the Old Memorial Hospital (2606 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405).
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
