Another hospital in Corpus Christi receives the COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine is ready to be administered to the Corpus Christi Medical Center's frontline medical workers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Medical Center has received their shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The shipment of 975 doses is ready to be administered to that company's frontline medical workers.

A spokesperson for HCA, the group that runs the CCMC, said that frontline workers with their facility can expect to get their first round of the vaccine tomorrow.

The vaccines are voluntary, but the CDC said they strongly recommend health care workers and those on the frontlines get this protection.

At CHRISTUS Spohn hospital systems, phase one is already underway. 800 doses of the vaccine have already been given to front line workers since receiving their shipment on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.