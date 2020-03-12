Handling the COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives in the Coastal Bend

Though not approved yet, Nueces County health officials believe it will be the first to offer the vaccine in the Coastal Bend.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Pfizer submitted the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the FDA for emergency use in the United States.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the vaccine is delivered in a thermal shipper. It's like an igloo that contains dry ice with 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sealed inside.

She said the vaccine can not be out of the fridge temperature longer than 60 seconds.

"We are going to open it up, we are going to look very quickly just to make sure that there's not glass anywhere and that nothing is broken," Rodriguez said. "We are going to close it back up and put it in our ultra low freezer."

Rodriguez said for the many facilities that do not have an ultra low freezer, they can keep the vaccine in the thermal shipper. However, the dry ice has to be changed within 24 hours of delivery and there's more upkeep.

"And then every five days, they keep it in the thermal shipper, they have to keep changing out the dry ice," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added that once they plan to administer, and the shots and the vaccine are out of the artic condition long enough, there's no turning back.

"We say 'ok, we're ready' we're going to take the vials out, we know that is going to be more than the one minute, now, the clock starts," Rodriguez said. "We actually only have five hours to use the vaccine."

Rodriguez said if the vials are taken out, but they needed less of them than expected, they have to have a plan b.

She said that includes identifying other groups that may need people to get vaccinated as well, so that all the shots can be given within the five hour time limit and not go to waste.

