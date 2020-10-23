COVID-19 vaccine expected to be two rounds of shots, Health Director says

Health leaders in the Coastal Bend say they have a plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine based on their experience dealing with the outbreak of H1-N1.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City-County Health District tells 3News that doses of the coronavirus vaccine could be shipped to the Coastal Bend as early as January 2021.

This is all subject to change, depending on the approval of a vaccine. It could still be a while before the general public will be able to receive one.

President Donald Trump called it Operation Warp Speed during Thursday night's debate in which he announced the military would be helping to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have a vaccine that is coming," Trump said. "It's ready. It's going to be announced within weeks and its going to be delivered."

Nueces County stands at the ready. However, it's still something that might not happen until mid-2021. Also, you would need to get the vaccine twice.

Rodriguez said we have a local plan for the distribution. It's a plan based on their experience dealing with the outbreak of H1-N1 back in 2009.

"The main goal is to distribute vaccines to as much of the community as possible when we have as much vaccine at that point," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the only difference is that instead of the vaccine being sent to the health department first, it will be sent directly to doctors and other health care providers.

That will essentially cut out the middle man, making for an expedited process. Rodriguez said initially, there will be a limited number of doses available.

So, who gets vaccinated first?

It will be broken down into phases. Phase One includes front line workers.

"Those hospital individuals; those people on the front lines, even public health, those people working the drive thru, because they are seeing people who potentially have COVID-19," Rodriguez said.

Emergency Medical Service crews would be included in that phase as well.

Among those in Phase Two are the more vulnerable populations, those 65 years of age or older. This includes those at nursing home facilities.

"The nice thing about nursing homes is that they can also sign up as a provider and they can receive their vaccine directly, vaccinate all of their employees and residents," Rodriguez said.

Then, people with comorbidities would be vaccinated.

"Once we get to the point when we are getting a lot of shipments and doses, we can open it up on a large scale and have as many people in the community who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 get vaccinated," Rodriguez said.

"The difference with this one, with the last time around, the last one was one vaccine, and you were protected," Rodriguez said. "This one is two vaccines. We know we need to get as many people vaccinated because we need to start round two 21-28 days later."

This is not a vaccine for children. Currently, the vaccine would be for those 18 years and older.