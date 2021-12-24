Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine over the holidays in Nueces County

There will be several places where you can get a free vaccine over the holidays in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As omicron spreads throughout the U.S., doctors and health officials are urging those who haven't to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be several places where you can get a free vaccine over the holidays in Nueces County, including:

La Palmera Mall: Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind P.F.Chang's

5488 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Daily, During Regular Mall Hours (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Greenwood Senior Center

4040 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Friday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Sunday, December 26, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Monday, December 27 through Thursday, December 30, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Saturday, January 1, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Sunday, January 2, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Former Outlets of Corpus Christi Bay (Former Nike Store)

500 N. HWY 77, Robstown, TX 78380

Friday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Sunday, December 26, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Monday, December 27 through Thursday, December 30, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Saturday, January 1, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Sunday, January 2, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Physician's West

2601 Hospital Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX, 78405

Friday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Sunday, December 26, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Monday, December 27 through Thursday, December 30, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Saturday, January 1, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Sunday, January 2, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Nueces County Courthouse

901 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

QSR Legacy Event Center

5633 S Staples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Monday, December 27, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Goodwill Store

4135 Ayers Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Tuesday, December 28, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Thursday, December 30, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Fallas Parking Lot

10241 SPID, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Wednesday, December 29, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

*Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation (By Appointment Only)

2882 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Monday, January 3 through Friday, January 7, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Please call (361) 356-9572 for more information and to schedule an appointment for those 12 and older.

In just a few days, new cases of the virus have surged in the Coastal Bend.

"Just through our testing site alone, we probably had about a 11.1-percent jump in positivity rate, so that is pretty high compared to where we were at last week," Dr. Kim Onufrak said.

The uptick hitting at the worst time.

"We are in the holidays, everybody has holiday gatherings and unfortunately, I think we are starting to see our surge, though, right now,” Onufrak said.

Health officials warn to hold back on holiday gatherings if you feel under the weather at all.

