Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine over the holidays in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As omicron spreads throughout the U.S., doctors and health officials are urging those who haven't to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
There will be several places where you can get a free vaccine over the holidays in Nueces County, including:
La Palmera Mall: Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind P.F.Chang's
5488 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
- Daily, During Regular Mall Hours (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
Greenwood Senior Center
4040 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78416
- Friday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Sunday, December 26, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Monday, December 27 through Thursday, December 30, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Saturday, January 1, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Sunday, January 2, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
Former Outlets of Corpus Christi Bay (Former Nike Store)
500 N. HWY 77, Robstown, TX 78380
- Friday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Sunday, December 26, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Monday, December 27 through Thursday, December 30, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Saturday, January 1, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Sunday, January 2, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
Physician's West
2601 Hospital Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX, 78405
- Friday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Sunday, December 26, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Monday, December 27 through Thursday, December 30, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Saturday, January 1, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Sunday, January 2, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
Nueces County Courthouse
901 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
- Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
QSR Legacy Event Center
5633 S Staples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78411
- Monday, December 27, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
Goodwill Store
4135 Ayers Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
- Tuesday, December 28, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Thursday, December 30, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
Fallas Parking Lot
10241 SPID, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
- Wednesday, December 29, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
*Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation (By Appointment Only)
2882 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
- Monday, January 3 through Friday, January 7, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment (Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)
- Please call (361) 356-9572 for more information and to schedule an appointment for those 12 and older.
In just a few days, new cases of the virus have surged in the Coastal Bend.
"Just through our testing site alone, we probably had about a 11.1-percent jump in positivity rate, so that is pretty high compared to where we were at last week," Dr. Kim Onufrak said.
The uptick hitting at the worst time.
"We are in the holidays, everybody has holiday gatherings and unfortunately, I think we are starting to see our surge, though, right now,” Onufrak said.
Health officials warn to hold back on holiday gatherings if you feel under the weather at all.
