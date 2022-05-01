Dr. Surani: Current COVID-19 surge expected, numbers will continue to rise

Dr. Surani told First Edition on Dec. 30 that a surge in cases was expected in the first weeks of January.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A huge jump in positive COVID-19 cases in Nueces County on Tuesday caught many by surprise but we were warned last month that this would probably happen.

On Dec. 30, Dr. Salim Surani told First Edition that a surge in cases was expected soon.

"We always run a couple of weeks behind Houston, so we do expect some surge going on in the first and second week of January in the Coastal Bend," Surani previously said.

Today, Surani again joined First Edition and said the numbers are expected to go even higher.

"If you recall, even before the Christmas week we suggested that we would start seeing the surge going on toward the latter part of the first week and second week, and so that is pretty expected of what we are seeing and what omicron does, it tends to infect a lot of people," Surani said. "This number is even low, we can expect this number to even go higher."

