NUECES COUNTY, Texas — During the pandemic, we've seen directives, closures, and stay-at-home orders. While they are aimed at achieving roughly the same goals there are some differences. This has generated some confusion as to what's allowed, and where.

Mario Rincon was teeing off at the city owned Oso Bay Golf Course today. He had other golfers use the game as a stress reliever and as a way to get in some exercise during this pandemic, which he says everyone is taking seriously out here.

"As you can see I'm parked right there, they are parked apart got a father and son over there that are not even together so yeah we try to take care of ourselves we take this seriously you know we just come out here to relieve stress and to kill time," Rincon said.

The city golf courses are still open a day after many had thought the governor had shut down all courses as non-essential businesses. City leaders have been working to figure out if that in fact is the case. Of course, the closing down of a golf course is nothing a golfer would want to see.

"I think it would create some kind of chaos, you know people being limited just to their house and you have to be smart at the same time," golfer Jason Thornton said. "But this is a democracy, we are in this is not a communist country, this is freedom it gives us the ability to go out and enjoy things to get a break."

During this pandemic there seems to have been an overload of orders and mandates coming down from the federal government to the state and then from the state to local governments. We asked state representative Todd Hunter if there was a better way to communicate that would lead to less confusion.

"Federal, state, local governments are communicating together can they get better?" State Representative Todd Hunter said. "The answer is yes...will they get better? The answer is yes."

In the meantime, everyone needs to stay home if they can and if they do go out to the store or go to get some exercise they need to remember to stay at least 6 feet away from the nearest person.

