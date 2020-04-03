Dallas County Health and Human Services will have the first lab in Texas with the capability to test for coronavirus, officials say.

DCHHS announced Wednesday that it has been working with partners at the state and federal levels to bring the capability to the Local Response Network laboratory.

At this time, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in North Texas, but department officials say testing is a critical tool in responding to COVID-19.

DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang says the department is taking the risk of an outbreak very seriously and is preparing for any level of response that may be needed.

"We’ve dramatically strengthened Dallas County’s testing capability over the last five years and this specific testing capacity will decrease our test turnaround from 72 hours to less than a day," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to those of the common cold or flu. They include fever, cough, some chest pain and shortness of breath.

Based on previous similar illnesses, the CDC believes symptoms are likely to appear between two and 14 days after exposure.

As COVID-19 cases continue to be identified globally, health officials said it's important to maintain proper health hygiene.

This means washing hands with soap and water, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding large crowded areas if possible, and most importantly staying home from work or school if you're sick.

