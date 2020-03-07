Dealing with coronavirus cases in your workplace

If an employee tests positive, the Nueces County Health District says that person needs to go into quarantine for 14 days.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Many workers are concerned about the coronavirus in the workplace, wondering if there is a set policy in place at certain businesses to keep workers safe.

You might think there are policies that employers must follow when an employee tests positive, but that is not the case.

Director of Public Health Annette Rodriguez said there is no set policy on how employers should handle COVID-19 cases, but they do need to alert their staff when someone is sick.

If an employee tests positive, the health district says that person needs to go into quarantine for 14 days.

Employees also have a responsibility to inform their bosses if they feel ill or test positive. They should not have to worry about losing their jobs or being reprimanded in any way.

"This is a pandemic, and it's so easily spread, it's the right thing to do and you need to tell them," Rodriguez said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.