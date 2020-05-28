AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: Will the government see how I spend my money?

Answer: The answer is no. Under federal law, the government is not allowed to ask about your card account, and the card issuer is not allowed to give the government information about your card account without your written permission.

Question: What's the difference between the EIP card and a traditional debit card?

Answer: Unlike a bank debit card, your EIP card is not linked to a checking account. Instead, your EIP card is loaded with funds, and then each purchase you make is deducted from the balance.

Question: Can the government withdraw funds from my EIP card?

Answer: The answer is no. The funds loaded onto the card belong to you, and you're the only one who can withdraw the funds.

