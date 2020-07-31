Deputy back on the job after being hospitalized twice fighting coronavirus

Deputy Toni Rebeles has seen a lot, but being alone in that hospital is one of the hardest things she’s been through.

HOUSTON, Texas — A Harris County deputy is back on the job just weeks after being hospitalized with coronavirus for the second time.

And she’s already back doing her part to keep us safe.

Field Training Officer Toni Rebeles is already pretty tough, but this past month, she’s proved it.

“You can not take a deep breath. You try to, but your lungs just wont expand," Rebeles said.

Rebeles contracted coronavirus in June. A few days into it, she had to spend the night in the hospital to help with her oxygen.

“And I was probably home for about 3-4 days, and then I went back the second time," Rebeles said.

It was that second time that really scared her.

“I'm immunocompromised and so the second time, a full-blown panic attack hit me so I stopped breathing right as I walked into the entrance of the emergency room," Rebeles said. "And then you can't have anybody there with you so that just makes it all the worse.”

"I was scared," Rebeles said. "I was very concerned."

But today, she’s better. And talk about a comeback.

After nearly two weeks back on the job, Rebeles is already fighting off the bad guys, arresting two alleged gang members Thursday, taking back stolen guns and $6,000 in drugs.

“I'm glad to be back," she said. "I can't be at home. (It's) very boring not to be able to go anywhere or see anybody."

Rebeles said believes she got the virus while on patrol. As if their job isn’t dangerous enough, coronavirus is just one more risk they have to take.