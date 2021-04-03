Federal mask mandate remains in place as Texas rescinds its COVID restrictions

HOUSTON — The White House says it's doing everything it can to expand COVID-19 mandates. That includes a federal mask mandate.
It makes following the rules a bit confusing.
So, let's start with the federal mask mandate, which went into effect on Jan. 21.
The White House confirms you must wear a mask while on any federal property, so if you're visiting a national park, pack a mask.
Under federal rules, you have to wear a mask while you're at an airport, on a plane, train, city bus, boat or ferry.
Federal agents are at both Houston airports enforcing the policy.
All other properties in Texas now have the power to decide for themselves after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide mask mandate would be rescinded on March 10.
If a business has a sign on their door asking you to wear a mask before you enter, you have to do it. If you don't and you're asked to leave, it could be considered trespassing.
Abbott's order acknowledges the legal consequences. Criminal trespassing is a misdemeanor.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo hopes Texans don't take it that far, but if they do, the Houston Police Department has a plan in place.
"Just call us. We’ll be there ASAP. And what we’ll always try to do is we’ll always try to use sugar rather than vinegar. But let’s be real clear, a lot of people have lost their human decency. Their sense of decency. And for those people who would just sit there and argue with the hostess at a restaurant, I would just say, shame on you," Acevedo said.