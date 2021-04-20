Public health director explains different COVID-19 tests, how you can qualify as confirmed, probable or suspect

Health officials have three different tests used to confirm if someone has COVID-19. The PCR, the antigen test, and the antibody test.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says when the pandemic first began there was only one COVID-19 test, referred to as the gold standard test.

“PCR test it goes up your nasopharyngeal pall the way to the back and grabs some substance and it shakes it around and it’s tested and says yes, we know you’re positive,” said Rodriguez.

But now health officials have three different tests used to confirm if someone has COVID-19. The PCR, the antigen test, and the antibody test. Rodriguez says each is done differently.

“If it’s an antigen test so it’s a test that’s done differently, the machinery is not as expensive as what we have so a lot of people think of these as rapid tests,” said Rodriguez. “What was happening at the beginning of SARS COV 2 was a lot of these antigen tests were not that great so we were like are they really positive are they not and so it’s called a probable.”

Probable doesn’t exactly mean probably.

“So, the antigen test is now good enough test to basically say in our mind they’re all confirmatory,” said Rodriguez. “If you have proteins that are put out because you have COVID-19 it makes sense to say then you really do have COVID-19, but that’s just the way CDC labels it.”

As for the antibody test.

“Just not as trustworthy is the right word is the antibodies because we make antibodies when our bodies trying to respond to something an infection or something you know our bodies automatically makes antibodies,” said Rodriguez.

Overall Rodriguez says regardless if they’re confirmed, probable, or suspect they're COVID-19 cases, but just taken by different tests.

“So, we label them if you use the gold standard for testing, swabbing, it’s confirmatory you’re confirmed, if you use the other tests which is the rapid antigen test it’s a probable and if you used an antibody test it’s a suspect,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez adds while there may be multiple tests people are still contracting the virus and the COVID-19 variants are the biggest threat right now.

All the more reason to keep safety at the forefront even as more residents become vaccinated.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.