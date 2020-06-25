Disneyland Resort delays reopening because of COVID-19

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney announced it will not be able to reopen Disneyland Resort in California as previously stated amid spiking COVID-19 cases.
The theme park was originally set to reopen to the public on July 17.
The company says California has indicated guidelines for theme park reopening will not be issued until sometime after July 4. It will take time for thousands of employees to return to work and without those guidelines, Disneyland cannot properly restart operations.
"In order to reopen our theme parks we need to negotiate agreements with our unions and return employees to work," Disney said in a statement.
Still, its Downtown Disney District remains on track to reopen on July 9 with "health and safety protocols" provided for guests and workers.
California on Wednesday reported 6,419 new COVID-19 cases -- an all-time high in terms of daily reported cases. Since June 16, the state reported at least 3,000 new cases each day.
