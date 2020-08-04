Crafters everywhere are breaking out their sewing machines and raiding their fabric stashes to help those on the front lines with face masks.

Now, with the CDC recommending everyone wear masks out in public, people are looking for ways they can best protect themselves and their loved ones.

Most of the masks are made with common fabrics, but a new tutorial trend online features an extra item, an air conditioning or air purifier filter.

The filters most recommended are those rated at MERV12 or higher. These filter out at least 99% of allergens and viruses. While these are not hospital grade, they can provide significant protection.

Pin all the layers together, stitch it up, then, after turning the mask right side out, tie ponytail hair ties to the sides as fasteners.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: