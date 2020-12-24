Two doctors sharing their post-injection experiences to reassure public the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

“I had the vaccine, and I had COVID-19, the infection. I highly recommend the vaccine over the infection.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a week since some of the first Southeast Texas medical workers received the vaccine.

And as the state issues more guidelines, doctors are again on the frontlines sharing their experiences with a vaccine that came out in about 9 months ago.



“[It’s] coming out this fast, I can understand why people are concerned,” said Dr. Orlando Schaening.



Dr. Ramona Ataya Dakour and Dr. Schaening get that. That's why they're sharing their post-vaccine experiences with the public.



“We want to get the word out there that ‘hey, it's okay, this like any other vaccine, and it's going fine,’” Dr. Dakour said.

What happened?

15 hours post vaccine, Dr. Dakour had mild tenderness at the injection site.

24 hours post vaccine, she had no more tenderness, and no other symptoms.



“I'm gonna continue to be transparent and post any side effects, but honestly, I feel wonderful,” Dr. Dakour said.

“The injection itself wasn't painful at all,” Dr. Schaening said.



Dr. Schaening is an infectious disease specialist in Beaumont. He said he had very minor side effects to the vaccine like Dr. Dakours. For him, getting the vaccine was kind of a full-circle moment.



“It’s been very emotional you know, for me,” Dr. Schaening said. He actually tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.



“I had the vaccine, and I had COVID-19, the infection. I highly recommend the vaccine over the infection,” Dr. Schaening said.



His COVID-19 symptoms led to a five-day hospital stay. But five days after getting the vaccine, he was "doing well."



“We're doing well, so I encourage everybody when their time comes to get the vaccine,” Dr. Schaening said.



Both physicians said the vaccine should be celebrated and applaud the scientists who made it happen.



“We are so thankful and so grateful to be able to get this vaccine and be protected, and we hope the rest of us will get protected as soon as possible. This is for all the people who suffered from this virus,” Dr. Dakour said.



Both physicians said it's important to get your information about the vaccine from reliable sources, like the CDC or the Infectious Disease Society of America.