CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 continues to impact businesses and schools, many people are finding themselves confined to their homes.

This can be very difficult for some who experience domestic abuse relationships or suffer from mental illnesses like depression and anxiety.

3News spoke with a licensed professional counselor about dealing with this tough time.

"Its difficult because the community who is there to call attention to these issues is not there to visibly see if this is going on in a home," Jinnelle V. Powell said. "It's a scary time for victims and for children who are also in homes where there mothers or fathers may be victims of abuse."

Powell wants to remind people to continue to be a listening ear and stay connected with others during this time.

