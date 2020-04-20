TEXAS, USA — For more than two weeks, troopers with the Department of Public Safety have been enforcing Gov. Abbott's order to have those traveling from Louisiana into Texas agree to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Now, Abbott is unveiling plans to start reopening the state. On Sunday, troopers were continuing to man the checkpoints stationed at the state line between Texas and Louisiana.

Whiley: “Hopefully all of it will be over soon.”

Among the hundreds of drivers passing through the checkpoint, one traveler told 12News it's doing more harm than good.

Brittany Whitley was passing through after a trip to Florida on Sunday afternoon.

“I usually stop here and sit here for a while, you gotta keep it moving now," Whitley said.

An avid traveler, Whitley doesn't believe that the border checkpoints have been effective. Some disagree with her stance.

“They need to get rid of this. This is an inconvenience and it’s a waste of time and it’s messing up everyone flows," Whitley said.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says he continues to stand by Gov. Abbott's decision to keep the checkpoints in place, even as Texas prepares to start the reopening process.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott establishes strike force, lays out plan to reopen Texas businesses safely

RELATED: 'Do I really want to die for it?' | Travelers glad state is working to stop COVID-19 spread with state line checkpoints

RELATED: DPS "checkpoints" underway at Louisiana state line, anyone entering from Louisiana required to self-quarantine for 14 days

“The road block was a good idea just to stop people who might be taking trip that’s not essential,” Branick said.

It's unclear right now how effective the order has been since DPS has denied 12News' request to speak about enforcement.

Judge Branick says he expects Gov. Abbott to address how long these checkpoints will remain in place later on this week.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Trump says he'll act to increase swab production for coronavirus testing

Police say at least 10 killed in Canada shooting rampage

Jasper girl who received double lung transplant to appear Sunday on 'Little Big Shots'