White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been one of the faces of the United States' response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) will enter a "modified self-quarantine" following a “low-risk” exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for the virus, according to NBC News.

The modified self-quarantine will see Fauci largely work from home and observe physical distancing while wearing a mask when at the office.

Additionally, Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield is expected to self-quarantine for two weeks and FDA Director Stephen Hahn will also go into quarantine after both had contact with a White House aide who tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, one of President Donald Trump's personal valets and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, both tested positive for the virus. As of Thursday, both Trump and Pence had tested negative for the virus. When asked if either the president or vice president would be quarantining, White House spokesman Judd Deere said: “In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitizer, and regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president is being tested daily for COVID-19 as well as any guest."

RELATED: US to buy $3B in dairy, meat, produce from farmers, Trump tweets

RELATED: Citizens gather near I-480 in Brooklyn in protest of Gov. DeWine's coronavirus response

RELATED: Coronavirus in Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases & trends

RELATED: 'Absolute chaotic disaster': Obama criticizes US response to pandemic

RELATED: Report: Top White House officials buried CDC advice on reopening