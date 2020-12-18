Dr. Salim Surani gets the COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Surani posted a photo to Facebook showing himself getting the vaccine on Thursday evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus vaccine has hit the Coastal Bend area and front line workers have been some of the first to receive it.

Local pulmonologist, Dr. Salim Surani, said it himself on Thursday evening in a social media post, calling it the "beginning of the end."

He posted this photo on Facebook, showing himself getting the shot.

"Thanks to all the front line workers, scientist, their families and all the fallen hero's whose sacrifice have made this beginning of the end of the pandemic possible," Dr. Surani wrote.

