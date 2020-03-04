TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the state's coronavirus efforts on Friday.

Gov. Abbott said more than 55,000 Texans have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 5,478 have tested positive for the virus.

The governor said there are 91 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Abbott also said because of executive orders he has signed, there has been a 142% increase in hospital beds in the state. As of Friday afternoon, there are in the state:

19,695 beds available

47,585 total beds reported

2,107 ICU beds available

8,741 ventilators available

Earlier this week, the governor extended school closures in Texas until May 4.

The governor also expanded his executive order, which "in short" means Texans are expected to stay home unless they are doing an activity or work somewhere listed as essential. A list of essential services can be found online. If Texans must leave their home, they must follow the "presidential standard of distancing practices," Abbott said.

The total number of coronavirus case reported in Texas as of 1:30 p.m. is 5,255 and 86 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

