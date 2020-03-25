NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In an effort to support national efforts in the fight against COVID-19, the hospital is finding new ways to serve their patients.

Virtual appointments are now being offered to patients who are experiencing equipment issues with their hearing aids or processors. DCH calling it "teleaudiology appointments" which will be arranged instead of children having to come into the hospital.

New curbside drop off is also now available if your child's hearing aid or processor needs a repair. The hospital is asking you to place the hearing aid in an envelope with your child's name, date of birth, and a phone number on the envelope whenever you drop it off.

Once you've scheduled a drop off time, drop your items at the valet parking lot near the Furman Building entrance and an employee will meet you outside to collect your envelope. The hospital will contact you with pick up instructions once it is ready.

Call 694-4394 if your child is having difficulty with their hearing aids or processors.

Driscoll Children's Hospital is located at 3533 S. Alameda St. Corpus Christi, TX. 78411.

