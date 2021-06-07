Driscoll Children's Hospital participating in Pfizer clinical trial for children under 12

Driscoll Children's Hospital is one of 40 hospitals nationwide participating.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children’s Hospital is participating in a Pfizer clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12.

The hospital is one of 40 hospitals nationwide and 100 hospitals worldwide participating in the trial and the only clinical trial site for South Texas.

The first participant is 10-year-old Sophia Gutierrez, from Odem. Gutierrez was at Driscoll on Monday undergoing lab work and receiving her first shot.



“I really wanted to get vaccinated so I could see my grandmother and other family members,” said Sophia.

According to Driscoll Children’s Hospital the clinical trial is open for children six months to 11 years.

The hospital and Texas A&M University’s Global Institute for Hispanic Heath are conducting the trial, but they say participants do not have to be Hispanic or Driscoll patients.

“The Global Institute for Hispanic Health strives to bring important clinical studies to our region. We are happy to be able to offer this COVID-19 trial to the children of South Texas,” said Jaime Fergie, MD, Director of Infectious Diseases at Driscoll Children’s Hospital and Medical Director of Driscoll’s and Texas A&M University’s Global Institute for Hispanic Heath.

