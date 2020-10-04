CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Medical experts are predicting mid-April to be the peak of COVID-19 here in Texas. That prediction was made today during a press conference with doctors at Driscoll Children's Hospital while observing how the pandemic is affecting the area.

Doctors say it's looking like the peak of COVID-19 across the state will be on April 22nd. That's only 12 days away, but that date could easily change. Once it peaks, it will take about 3 or 4 weeks after that peak for the number of cases to lower. Doctors say that forecast depends on what we do now. If we keep social distancing and protecting ourselves, the forecast will be better. If people start feeling over confident then things will change.

Doctor Jaime Fergie, the Director of Infectious Diseases at DCH says through this pandemic, there is a silver lining.

"Influenza has basically disappeared from the community in the last two weeks and no doubt this is because of all the measures that they've been taking for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19," Fergie said.

Some other good news, Doctor Fergie also saying that although children might get infected with the coronavirus, they aren't really getting sick. As for pregnant mothers, who might have the virus, medical experts don't think it's transmitted from mother to baby.

Right now, DCH is still open to treat children who need all kinds of care, but only one primary care giver is allowed per patient, and upon entry, everyone is given masks.

