NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Medical experts are reminding people to remain calm during this time as they have been working together to prepare for any outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Experts at Driscoll Children's Hospital said a vaccine is in testing, but it still may take a year to a year and a half for it to become available.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said of the first 4,500 cases in the U.S., data shows no person under the age of 19 has died from COVID-19 or needed to be hospitalized. Doctors want to remind everyone to continue taking precautions.

"We are definitely seeing a number of patients throughout the world who are having COVID-19, having another infection at the same time, so again it is safest to stay home unless you need elevated levels of care," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Budin said. "If you do, all the hospitals in Corpus Christi are ready to take care of you."

Driscoll does not have the testing kits themselves, but they are swabbing patients who may have symptoms related to the virus. If you have been feeling sick and need to go out, recommendations by the health department and the CDC said to wait 48 hours after you have no more symptoms.

If you feel you have symptoms, call the public health department at 361-826-7200.