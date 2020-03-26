AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has developed an interactive online map of COVID-19 cases for Texas that is updated daily.

A map like this wasn’t available until now because the state received its numbers through individual reports. Those could take more than a day to receive.

To get the case information to the public faster, workers at DSHS manually check each local health authority website.

Texas has about 50 different local health authorities representing about 70 counties. DSHS covers the rest through its regional centers.

However, there is still a delay compared to local case statistics. DSHS receives its information throughout the day, working until 8:00 p.m.

The compiled information updates the interactive map at noon the following day.

Hospitals and labs are required to report positive cases within 24 hours to their local health authority.

Until now, the state didn’t know how many total tests private labs processed until Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order this week. The governor called for all labs to turn over negative results to the state in the same 24-hour window.

A spokesman with DSHS said more labs are starting to run tests, so they expect the total test numbers to jump.

If you want to know your area numbers in real time, the state suggests you go to your local health department website.

