SAN ANTONIO — Dunkin' of San Antonio is saying "thank you" to medical professionals and first responders by offering them free coffee.

The company says it's their way of showing appreciation for local heroes working to keep our community healthy and safe.

Dunkin' is also giving medical professionals and first responders 20% off their purchase at participating restaurants for a limited time.

For more information, you can visit their website.

