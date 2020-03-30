NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Despite all the well publicized "stay at home" orders and social distancing rules, police and other members of law enforcement in Nueces County are still dealing with drivers under the influence.

DWI arrests are still happening. People are still going to jail for driving drunk. The District Attorney is sending out a message tonight, if you get behind the wheel while intoxicated, the wheels of justice will keep on turning.

"You would think people would be staying home but that's not the case I would really hope they would take it seriously," D.A. Mark Gonzalez said.

"But apparently they're not."

According to local and area law enforcement, some drivers who drink and get behind the wheel are still be stopped, arrested and booked for DWI.

While it's understood these types of infractions serve only to take up valuable time from first responders, just as important as the time taken to administer court required blood testing of DWI offenders.

For that, the D.A. has come up with a plan to help out by hiring a private phlebotomist.

"So what we've been trying to do is limit exposure to at least our first responders and so what we've been able to do Is hire a phlebotomist and so anyone accused of driving while intoxicated would actually go to a get their specimen drawn from a phlebotomist which means they won't be going to a local hospital right they're not gonna have a chance of getting themselves exposed to something being there as well as any law enforcement that utilizes our phlebotomist won't also expose themselves to any other health care provider. I think its a win-win situation," Gonzalez said.

The idea to hire a phlebotomist came about after first assistant D.A. Angelica Hernandez's husband, who happens to be a DPS trooper, stopped an intoxicated driver. Noting that the suspect had to be taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

The D.A. says now that won't be the case.

"Because of the situation now they're gonna bypass that and they're gonna go to a private location where a phlebotomist will be on call Friday, Saturday and Sunday and those individuals will be giving specimens actually collected by a phlebotomist instead of taking them all the way to the hospital,"

D.A. Gonzalez says the hiring of the private phlebotomist isn't costing taxpayers a penny. Instead, the funds will be coming from criminals from the D.A.'s asset forfeiture fund, drug money seized from smugglers.

