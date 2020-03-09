Driscoll Children's Hospital displays ECMO Machine for critically ill COVID patients

The machine acts as an artificial lung to oxygenate blood in critically ill patients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local medical officials confirm that several of our most critically ill COVID-19 patients have ended up being transferred to San Antonio hospitals.

Hospitals in SA provide lifesaving treatments, using a Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine.



Dr. Karl Maher is the Medical Director at the Pediatric ICU for Driscoll Children’s Hospital. He showed us one of the hospital’s ECMO machines. It’s usually used to help patients recover from heart bypass surgery and respiratory illnesses.

It acts as an artificial lung to oxygenate blood in critical care patients. During the coronavirus pandemic, the machine is being used to also treat young COVID patients here.

'"With COVID-19, fortunately the children aren’t as ill as the adult population, but we in fact have had one referral already for a young person who had such extreme long disease that we had to contemplate using this machine as a bypass for the lungs," Dr. Maher said



Dr. Salim Surani is a local pulmonologist who says adult patients here are having to be sent to San Antonio for ECMO treatment.

"The challenge is -- who can run the ECMO?" Dr. Surani said. "And the one thing is you need to have a full-time, 24/7 ICU doctor in the hospital, in house to make sure that you were running and managing it adequately."



Dr. Surani believes that it might be time for our local hospitals to offer the ECMO treatment to adult patients here instead of shipping them out of town.

"I think with the COVID and a lot of respiratory diseases that are coming here, I think everyone has to seriously think about maybe we need to make an investment," Dr. Surani said.