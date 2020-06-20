CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As medical workers continue to remain at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are faced with the reality of contracting the virus.

According to reports, there are eight employees from Driscoll Children's Hospital that have tested positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear what department at Driscoll Children's Hospital the employees work in.

Driscoll's Media Relations Specialist, Ben Castle, says he is working to gather more information and details regarding the latest diagnosis from the group of employees.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as soon as any new details come in.