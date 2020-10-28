El Paso coronavirus patients are coming to San Antonio, some even by car

"They had tested positive and they started getting worse," he recalled. "They were being turned away because there wasn't space anymore."



Carlos said his cousin Erica and her husband Victor drove to Las Cruces, New Mexico to seek medical attention, but said the same thing happened there.



"They had to make a decision," he said. "They could have gone to Albuquerque or closer city, but we did have family in San Antonio."



Carlos said his cousins made the drive to get admitted into an SA hospital. Erica still has symptoms but is doing better, but her husband is now on a ventilator.



"What's scary is they drove 8 hours already sick. They were already symptomatic and they were already struggling and they still made that drive to San Antonio," Villarreal said.



A drive, Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council officials don't recommend anyone do.



"If they have an emergency go to their local hospitals. I don't think getting on the road and driving somewhere else is the smartest play," Eric Epley STRAC's executive director said.