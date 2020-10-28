El Paso coronavirus patients are coming to San Antonio, some even by car

They say photos are return tickets to moments otherwise gone. But for Carlos Villarreal, these are images he and others in El Paso wouldn't care to revisit.
"People are genuinely concerned," Villarreal an El Paso resident, said via FaceTime. "They're really scared."
Tents now sit outside of an El Paso hospital where its ICU unit is at capacity. It's where Villarreal's cousins attempted to go for help a few days ago.
"They had tested positive and they started getting worse," he recalled. "They were being turned away because there wasn't space anymore."
Carlos said his cousin Erica and her husband Victor drove to Las Cruces, New Mexico to seek medical attention, but said the same thing happened there.
"They had to make a decision," he said. "They could have gone to Albuquerque or closer city, but we did have family in San Antonio."
Carlos said his cousins made the drive to get admitted into an SA hospital. Erica still has symptoms but is doing better, but her husband is now on a ventilator.
"What's scary is they drove 8 hours already sick. They were already symptomatic and they were already struggling and they still made that drive to San Antonio," Villarreal said.
A drive, Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council officials don't recommend anyone do.
"If they have an emergency go to their local hospitals. I don't think getting on the road and driving somewhere else is the smartest play," Eric Epley STRAC's executive director said.
Epley said as of right now, five El Paso patients have been transported to hospitals in San Antonio and doesn't expect more than two or three a day from here on out.
"I think this is kind of a Texans helping Texans sort of thing," he said of the transports.
Texans helping Texans, a mindset Villarreal agrees we need to have now more than ever.
"We all have to do our part," Villarreal stressed. "Each one of us."