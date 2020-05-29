CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News had a chance to talk with Justin Hinojosa, who's an assistant manager at Catfish Charlie's.

Hinojosa said the local restaurant has not only received a ton of support from its longtime customers, but they've seemingly gained plenty of new ones as well.

"We've actually been very blessed," Hinojosa said. "The community has supported us very well. Locals come in all the time. Our employers have done a great job of keeping us safe and sanitized and also for our customers coming in and out. We've been offering curbside and they have been coming in, we've been taking them out to them, just in case there's a heightened sense of sanitation. So those are a lot of things that we're kind of focusing on just to make sure you know everybody comes into a sanitized place and we give the best service possible."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: