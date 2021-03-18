Every number a name: FEMA to help with COVID-19 related funeral expenses

Each day, the daily COVID numbers include a nod to those who whose lives have been taken by this virus. We are closing in on 750 in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During our nightly newscasts, we at 3News bring you the latest local COVID-19 case numbers as reported by our City-County Health District. It is something we have done now for the better part of a year.

Each day, the numbers include a nod to those who whose lives have been taken by this virus. We are closing in on 750 in Nueces County, and the number swells to nearly 1,300 when you include neighboring counties.

We never know the names, nor do we see the faces. We simply know that a graphic represents loss to those who are now left to honor the memory of someone they loved.

Earlier this week, FEMA announced plans to reimburse those families for COVID-related funeral costs.

According to a FEMA spokesperson, financial assistance will be granted to those who incurred funeral expenses after January 20th of last year, for someone whose death was attributed to COVID-19.

The money will be available beginning in April, and a hotline will be set up for those who would like to apply. Additional information may be found on the FEMA website.

In the meantime, FEMA encourages you to begin gathering the documents that you’ll need to qualify, including a death certificate and receipts from funeral expenses.

If approved, the money will come directly to you.

It will not lessen the pain, but it can help relieve the burden that often comes with saying goodbye.

