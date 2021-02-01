Expert advice on overcoming pandemic fatigue in the new year

It's the first day of 2021 and many are excited about the new year after a rough 2020. But sadly, the new year is not a reset button.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One term we’ve heard throughout the roller coaster ride with COVID-19 is pandemic fatigue. Although the new year did not provide a re-set button you can still go into this year positive

Clinical psychologist Dr. Soward says it’s extremely important to take care of your mental health especially when it comes to dealing with pandemic fatigue.

“When you start focusing on the future it opens the brain up and actually does a shift into focusing on possibilities and when you do that your whole attitude can change and you can shift up into a more positive framework as you move into the future,” said Dr. Soward.

Dr. Soward also advices everyone to do a life audit of this past year as you move into the next year and don’t forget to be compassionate and patient with yourself. For more advice and tips from Dr.Soward on navigating through pandemic fatigue click here.

