Experts predict the upward trend in coronavirus cases to continue in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It's becoming more difficult to estimate what the COVID-19 transmission rate is because the usual indicators have become unreliable. Testing is said to be slowing because there aren't enough test kits.

3News spoke with City Council Member Greg Smith about the risk of letting crowds of people on our beaches.

"Restaurants, convenience stores, other places that's where the infections are taking place," Smith said.

Smith has been following the trends and keeping an eye on the numbers across the country and in Texas. He said recent concerns about virus exposure on the beach haven't shown up in the local numbers.

"We opened our beaches up on May 8 and we didn't start to see the positive cases come in until June 16, and there's about a two week lag between infection and positive so that shows that the infections really started about the first week of June, yet we had our beaches open May 8," Smith said. "We should have seen positive cases coming in if it was caught on the beach."

Smith doesn't discount beach traffic as a driver in the spread, but points to the other activities related to that. He adds that what's happening now is scary and we should all be concerned.

"Our healthcare system is being taxed right now," Smith said. "The last report we had 240 in the hospital and 80 in ICU, and that is a really big number."

That big number should serve as a wake up call to those not wanting to wear masks or limit their public exposure.

Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force said the availability of testing is becoming more difficult. This could give us an inaccurate picture of the spread of the virus among us.

"We're watching the hospital load in terms of number of patients with COVID in the ICU in particular and that's continuing to rise," Dr. Bird said. "The delay for hospitalizations, that's even longer than the delay for testing positive."

"Whatever we're doing now is changing numbers for 10 days from now in terms of new cases and then two weeks, three weeks from now in terms of ICU visits. It's important that we do as much as we can now. The faster we get this under control, the faster we decrease the transmission rate."

It's all about personal responsibility and doing our part to stay safe.

