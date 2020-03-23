KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County has made an agreement with Kleberg County to allow testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus for residents in Brooks County.

Both counties will be conducting the testing at the recreation hall building at Dick Kleberg Park in Kingsville - 501 Santiago Park Lane, Kingsville, TX 78363.

Officials want to remind you to not show up to the testing site without being evaluated by your doctor first. People who feel they need to be tested must first call their doctor to receive an over the phone assessment before being allowed to be tested. If you do not have a doctor, call a local clinic or hospital.

Test results could come back as soon as 24 hours.

