FDA approves development of at-home COVID-19 tests. Here's how it would work

The Food and Drug Administration is opening the door to a possible game-changer when it comes to battling the coronavirus.
The agency recently announced it would approve at-home COVID-19 test kits as long as the tests meet a long list of requirements.
According to the FDA commissioner, this could be crucial to reopening the economy.
There are tests already in the works -- one from Columbia University and a biopharmaceutical company. This test is saliva-based and results usually take just 30 minutes. The University of Colorado at Boulder is also working on a saliva-based test that is able to return results in approximately 45 minutes.
RELATED: 'Faster doesn't mean better' | Rapid COVID-19 testing not as reliable as traditional tests, experts say
Both tests, according to reports, require you to spit into a test tube where your saliva is mixed with reagents and heat. There will be a change in color indicating whether you are positive or negative for COVID-19.
Experts hope the at-home tests will be as easy and cheap to use as an at-home pregnancy test.
There is a lot more work to do before they hit store shelves, but health experts say they could be a valuable weapon in the fight against coronavirus.