Party’s over: Fiesta’s November reboot called off amid SA’s COVID-19 surge

The city’s signature 11-day festival, already delayed from its normal April dates, won’t happen at all in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — In April, the message was "see you in November." Now, November is a no-go.

Fiesta 2020 was canceled Friday as coronavirus numbers continued to surge in San Antonio and across Texas.

See you April 15-25, 2021 for Fiesta 2021. For more information visit https://t.co/jMAp38QyNn. Stay safe, San Antonio. #FiestaSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/bUnIOvtORr — Fiesta San Antonio (@FiestaSA) July 10, 2020

San Antonio's largest party was originally slated to start April 16, but as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase nationwide, so did the citywide anxiety about hosting such an enormous celebration.

On March 13, Fiesta organizers and city leaders announced the decision to postpone the celebrations until November, though not all Fiesta participants were on board with a fall fanfare; shortly after the postponement was announced, Fiesta Oyster Bake shared they would not take part in November.

As early as April, city leaders pondered whether coronavirus would affect even a November start to Fiesta. Mayor Nirenberg said forbidding large gatherings like Fiesta was a key factor in flattening local COVID-19 numbers.

"It has really helped us," Nirenberg said in April. "We have seen areas where it wasn't done soon enough, (such as) in New Orleans where there was Mardi Gras, and the consequences of those types of events happened. We don't want to put ourselves in that position."

San Antonio began to see a surge in coronavirus cases after Memorial Day as the easing of statewide restrictions forced city mandates to be lifted, including those enforcing limits on outdoor gatherings.

Before Memorial Day, Bexar County averaged 35 new coronavirus cases per day. Since May 25, that average has increased nearly tenfold, to 338 new COVID cases per day. 165 Bexar County residents have died from coronavirus, and local hospitals have neared capacity.