SAN ANTONIO — 11 people in Bexar County have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest update from Metro Health officials—including four “close-contact” cases.

Metro Health is still investigating how the three remaining patients contracted the virus.

“All of the confirmed positive cases are travel-related or close contacts to travel-related positive cases," Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said Tuesday evening.

"This is exactly what we expected. These individuals were placed in quarantine because of their close contact to positive travel-related cases to minimize the potential for community spread.”

There are still no community-spread cases of COVID-19, city officials said. As of Tuesday evening, a total of 58 people have been tested, according to the update.

These cases are not related to the confirmed coronavirus patients stemming from the JBSA-Lackland quarantine, of which there have been 12.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Metro Health officials confirmed a fifth coronavirus case in the city. Coronavirus has infected more than 5,500 people across the U.S. as of Tuesday evening, according to the New York Times, and the virus has killed one person in Texas.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said a rise in coronavirus cases is expected simply because there is going to be a bigger push for testing in the coming days.

