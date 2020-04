CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announcing that Fire Chief Robert Rocha will test for COVID-19 after he developed a fever earlier today.

The City saying in addition to this, ten firefighters will be "self-monitoring" due to potential exposure from Chief Rocha.

