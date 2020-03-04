CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a news release by the City of Corpus Christi, it was reported that the spouse of a Fire Department Captain tested positive yesterday for COVID-19. The city says that the Captain will be tested tomorrow morning for the virus.

Additionally, the city says that five firefighters who the Captain came in contact with recently will be quarantining starting this evening and will be provided an option to be tested by a private lab tomorrow.

The next steps for the fire department will all depend on the Firefighter Captain's test results tomorrow.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: