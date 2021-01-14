First 300 Jim Hogg County residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday

If residents want to sign up to get on the county's vaccination list, they need to call Judge Guerra's office at 361-527-3015.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — 300 pre-registered individuals living in Hebbronville, Texas, were able to get a COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday morning.

Jim Hogg County officials had asked the State of Texas for 1,000 doses of the vaccine but were only able to get 300 shipped. The county has a population of 5,500 people, and the county judge believes about 2,000 of those residents are in the high-risk category.

Some 700 people had signed up to receive the vaccination through the county judge's office. The first 300 got the vaccine Wednesday at a clinic set up at the Jim Hogg County Pavilion.

"We reached out to DSHS Dr. Emily Pro, Dr. Elizabeth Cuevas, and from there we started working in collaborative to have the event here today for this vaccination clinic," said Jim Hogg County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra.

The county judge said the need for the clinic was great. As of Wednesday there were 100 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

If residents want to sign up to get on the county's vaccination list, they need to call Judge Guerra's office at 361-527-3015.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.