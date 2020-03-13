SAN ANTONIO — City and health officials announced Friday at a press conference the first confirmed case of coronavirus in San Antonio from outside of the JBSA-Lackland quarantine.

Before this case, 11 cases of coronavirus had been reported from among the evacuees brought to federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland.

The person had previously traveled out of state, according to officials.

Additionally, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff announced at the press conference it is limiting large gatherings of more than 500 people for the next seven days. Officials said the order does not apply to certain gatherings such as schools and hospitals. The rules are part of a declaration of Public Health Emergency that will be in effect for one week.

Also, officials with Metro Health urged anyone with symptoms or anyone who believes they have coronavirus to call their health care provider first, rather than going directly to a hospital or urgent care facility. They say going directly to a facility would put health care workers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk.

There have been 44 cases of coronavirus reported in Texas before this, according to the Texas Tribune. That includes the 11 Lackland quarantine cases, and cases reported from Travis County, the Houston area and the Dallas area.

Editor's Note: KENS 5 is reporting on the coronavirus pandemic with facts, not fear. Here are some resources to answer your questions about coronavirus from local and state health officials: