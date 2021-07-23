First case of COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Nueces County

The City-County Health District is currently conducting contract tracing to limit further transmission of the virus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported Friday evening that it has received confirmation of the first known case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the area.

Mayo Clinic Laboratories confirmed the case. The patient is reportedly a female healthcare worker between 30-40 years of age. She is currently fully recovered and has returned to work.

Health officials said the patient was fully vaccinated but later became ill in mid-June. She was tested and found to be a breakthrough case, and a specimen was sent off at the request of the physician to determine if she had the Delta variant.

Officials said the patient spread the virus to her other family members who were not vaccinated, but all of them have recovered from the virus.

The City-County Health District is currently conducting contract tracing to limit further transmission of the virus.