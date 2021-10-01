First case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant discovered in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County announced on Sunday that they have discovered the first case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant.
Officials will be hosting a joint news conference to brief the public this afternoon at 4:00 p.m.
