First case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant discovered in Nueces County

There will be a joint news conference to brief the public this afternoon at 4:00 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County announced on Sunday that they have discovered the first case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant.

Officials will be hosting a joint news conference to brief the public this afternoon at 4:00 p.m.

